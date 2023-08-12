Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga namimili sa weekend bago ang pasukan dagsa sa Divisoria

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2023 06:34 PM

Balik-eskuwela na kaya balik-Divisoria na rin ang mga naghahanap ng murang school supplies. 'Yon nga lang, hindi na rin mapigilan ang taas-presyo ng mga bilihin. Nagpa-Patrol, Jose Carretero. TV Patrol, 12 Agosto 2023. 

