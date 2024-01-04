MANILA — The Supreme Court (SC) has designated several courts in Makati City as assisting courts in Taguig City, following the transfer of 10 “Embo” barangays from Makati To Taguig.



In a resolution dated December 5, 2023, the Supreme Court designated the following Regional Trial Courts (RTC) as assisting courts.



1. Branch 136, Judge Rico Sebastian D. Liwanag (Family Court)

2. Branch 144, Judge Liza Marie R. Picardal-Tecson (Family Court)

3. Branch 147, Judge Karla Regina D. Valera-Chua (Special Commercial

Court)

4. Branch 63, Judge Jacob M. Montesa II (Drugs Court)

5. Branch 145, Judge Karen A. Matti-Sy

6. Branch 65, Judge Veronica B. Tongio-Igot (Drugs Court)

7. Branch 134, Judge Redentor Dela Cruz Cardenas



The following Metropolitan Trial Courts (MeTC) were similarly designated as assisting courts.



1. Branch 61, Judge Xavier Paolo R. Del Castillo

2. Branch 66, Judge Niño Delvin E. Embuscado

3. Branch 128, Judge Maureen L. Rubio Marquez

4. Branch 129, Judge Alexius P. Tang

The SC said effective January 1, 2024, the Offices of the Clerk of Courts of the RTCs and MeTCs shall require parties filing civil and criminal cases before the Taguig courts to provide their phone numbers and email addresses which would form part of the official records of the cases.



“In urgent cases that require immediate action, the Executive Judge of the Taguig City court where the case was filed may act on urgent temporary reliefs prayed for as provided under the Rules of Court, before the case is forwarded to the Makati City court to which it has been assigned,” the SC said in a statement.

The SC also said that the caption of the newly filed cases should include the identities of both the Taguig city and Makati City courts.



Judgments or final orders shall be entered by the Clerk of Court of the Taguig City court in its book of entries of judgment.

“Records of provisionally dismissed or archived cases by the Makati City courts shall remain with them until the termination of this interim program, when the records of the cases shall be transmitted back to the Taguig City courts,” the SC added.



For decades, Taguig City and Makati City have been at odds over the ownership of the disputed properties, as well as the renowned financial district BGC, also known as Fort Bonifacio or The Fort.

Following battles in lower courts which started in 1993, the Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that the area's territorial jurisdiction falls under Taguig City. The Makati City government then filed an omnibus motion for reconsideration before the SC.

But in a resolution in September 2022 and made public in April 2023, the High Court's Special Third Division denied with finality Makati City's motion for reconsideration, saying that the basic issues it raised had been resolved and "duly considered" by the court in its earlier decision.

