Signs indicating ownership between Makati City and Taguig City hang on the gate of South Cembo Elementary School on August 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The city government of Makati on Wednesday accused Taguig of knowing beforehand about the closure of health centers in “embo” barangays affected by the Supreme Court ruling over jurisdiction issues, saying the latter “did nothing.”

This supposedly stemmed from a health department reminder for Taguig to renew the license to operate of the health centers in 10 villages which were formerly under the territory of Makati.

These health centers had to close down following the High Court’s decision. Taguig, however, said that Makati just wanted to stop providing medical services to embo residents.

“Matagal nang alam ng Taguig na magsasara ang health centers sa EMBO barangays bago pa man ito i-anunsyo ng Makati,” said Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza.

“Matagal na ring alam ng Taguig na kailangan ng License to Operate para sa health centers sa EMBO. Ito ay ipinaalala pa sa kanila ng Metro Manila Center for Health Development ng Department of Health sa isang sulat noong November 21, 2023. Ano ang naging aksyon ng Taguig? Wala,” Certeza said.

The official said Taguig should not blame Makati for the developments, alleging that the latter “refused all proposals coming from Makati to ensure uninterrupted access to health services in the embo barangays.”

“The problem with Taguig is that it wants all the perks but none of the responsibilities. It’s about time for Taguig and its leadership to face their responsibilities and do their job,” he said.

Earlier, Makati City accused Taguig City of rejecting an agreement on the transfer of data, services, and health facilities in the areas.

Taguig, in a response earlier today however, noted that Makati Mayor Abby Binay had agreed last September for the transfer of management of the health centers by October, but claimed also that Makati had backtracked on the deal.