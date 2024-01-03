Home  >  News

Taguig offers free teleconsultation, 24-hour services in 'super health centers' to 'embo' residents

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2024 09:15 AM

MANILA — The Taguig government on Wednesday announced the provision of free teleconsultation and 24-hour services in “super health centers” to over 200,000 residents affected by the Supreme Court decision transferring some villages from Makati to Taguig.

In a statement, Taguig said “embo” residents could avail of personal consultation to its doctors in 31 health centers and in 3 super health centers. These super health centers are open 24/7, the communications arm of Taguig told ABS-CBN News.
 
“Pansamantalang magbibigay ng teleconsultations ang Taguig para sa mga residente ng EMBO barangays na pinagkaitan ng Makati ng mahahalagang serbisyong pangkalusugan,” the statement read.

 “Tatanggap sila ng mga pasyente mula sa EMBO barangays kung saan man nais na magpakonsulta ng pasyente. Meron ding catchment areas na itinalaga kung saan sila mas malapit,” it added.
 
Teleconsultation hotlines are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
 
This covers laboratory requests, free medical check-up, referrals, and prescriptions.
 
Here are the telemedicine hotlines for Embo barangays:
 
 
•BARANGAY WEST REMBO
 Telemedicine Number: 09628330504
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayWestRemboHealthCenterTaguig/
 
•BARANGAY PITOGO
 Telemedicine Number: 09628330498
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayPitogoHealthCenterTaguig/
 
•BARANGAY CEMBO
 Telemedicine Number: 09628330502
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayCemboHealthCenterTaguig/
 
•BARANGAY PEMBO
 Telemedicine Number: 09998027191
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayPemboHealthCenterTaguig/
 
•BARANGAY SOUTH CEMBO
 Telemedicine Number: 09497744676
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangaySouthCemboHealthCenterT.../
 
•BARANGAY EAST REMBO
 Telemedicine Number: 09497744668
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayEastRemboHealthCenterTa.../
 
•BARANGAY RIZAL
 Telemedicine Number: 09628330496
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayRizalHealthCenterTaguig/
 
•BARANGAY POST PROPER NORTHSIDE
 Telemedicine Number: 09628330501
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayPostProperNorthsideHeal.../
 
•BARANGAY POST PROPER SOUTHSIDE
 Telemedicine Number: 09497744680
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayPostProperSouthsideHeal.../
 
•BARANGAY COMEMBO
 Telemedicine Number: 09627634145
 Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayComemboHealthCenterTaguig/

