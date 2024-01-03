Taguig offers free teleconsultation, 24-hour services in 'super health centers' to 'embo' residents

MANILA — The Taguig government on Wednesday announced the provision of free teleconsultation and 24-hour services in “super health centers” to over 200,000 residents affected by the Supreme Court decision transferring some villages from Makati to Taguig.

In a statement, Taguig said “embo” residents could avail of personal consultation to its doctors in 31 health centers and in 3 super health centers. These super health centers are open 24/7, the communications arm of Taguig told ABS-CBN News.



“Pansamantalang magbibigay ng teleconsultations ang Taguig para sa mga residente ng EMBO barangays na pinagkaitan ng Makati ng mahahalagang serbisyong pangkalusugan,” the statement read.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Telekonsulta, available sabi ng Taguig sa nasa 200,000 residente ng "embo" barangays na nawalan ng health benefits dahil hindi na ito parte ng Makati.



Bukas ang teleconsultation hotlines mula 8 a.m. hanggang 5 p.m., Lunes hanggang Biyernes. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/TAdXMygleo — Job Manahan (@manahan_job) January 3, 2024





“Tatanggap sila ng mga pasyente mula sa EMBO barangays kung saan man nais na magpakonsulta ng pasyente. Meron ding catchment areas na itinalaga kung saan sila mas malapit,” it added.



Teleconsultation hotlines are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.



This covers laboratory requests, free medical check-up, referrals, and prescriptions.



Here are the telemedicine hotlines for Embo barangays:





•BARANGAY WEST REMBO

Telemedicine Number: 09628330504

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayWestRemboHealthCenterTaguig/



•BARANGAY PITOGO

Telemedicine Number: 09628330498

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayPitogoHealthCenterTaguig/



•BARANGAY CEMBO

Telemedicine Number: 09628330502

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayCemboHealthCenterTaguig/



•BARANGAY PEMBO

Telemedicine Number: 09998027191

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayPemboHealthCenterTaguig/



•BARANGAY SOUTH CEMBO

Telemedicine Number: 09497744676

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangaySouthCemboHealthCenterT.../



•BARANGAY EAST REMBO

Telemedicine Number: 09497744668

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayEastRemboHealthCenterTa.../



•BARANGAY RIZAL

Telemedicine Number: 09628330496

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayRizalHealthCenterTaguig/



•BARANGAY POST PROPER NORTHSIDE

Telemedicine Number: 09628330501

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayPostProperNorthsideHeal.../



•BARANGAY POST PROPER SOUTHSIDE

Telemedicine Number: 09497744680

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayPostProperSouthsideHeal.../



•BARANGAY COMEMBO

Telemedicine Number: 09627634145

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BarangayComemboHealthCenterTaguig/