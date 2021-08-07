Screenshots from video introduction of Kisses Delavin, Ayn Bernos, and Maureen Wroblewitz.

After topping the headshot challenge, former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Kisses Delavin placed first again in a Miss Universe Philippines challenge; this time, in the video introduction.

On Saturday, the Miss Universe Philippines organization named the top 15 candidates who received the highest number of votes in their introduction video, with Delavin leading the pack.

The actress, who represents her hometown of Masbate, used her real name instead of her nickname as she competes in the pageant.

"Hello, Universe! My name is Kirsten Danielle Delavin," she said.

In her one-minute intro video, Delavin shared a few things about herself.

Following the actress were social media personality Ayn Bernos and Star Magic artist and Asia’s Next Top Model winner Maureen Wroblewitz.

Instead of showing her runway walk or getting glammed up in front of the camera, Wroblewitz opted to keep things simple in her video.

She focused on her personality, describing herself as "weird, clumsy, and awkward" in the one-minute clip.

Pageant veterans Steffi Aberasturi and Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan completed the challenge top 5.

In her introduction video for the pageant, Aberasturi talked about being an online seller, saying she has been doing it since high school.

"My friends call me queendera, queen plus tindera," she said. "I've been selling food, clothes, pajamas, skin care, and that is something I want to share to the Universe.”

Others who made it to the top 15 were Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Bautista, Maria Corazon Abalos, Kamille Alyssa Quiñola, Noelyn Rose Campos, Cheri Angel Flejoles, among others.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns won by Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, finished in the Top 21.