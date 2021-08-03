WATCH: Kisses Delavin introduces herself as Miss Universe PH 2021 candidate

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines has released its candidate introduction videos, and it includes former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Kisses Delavin.

The actress, who represents her hometown of Masbate, opted to use her real name instead of her nickname as she competes in the pageant.

"Hello, Universe! My name is Kirsten Danielle Delavin," she said.

In her one-minute intro video, Delavin shared a few things about herself such as her studies, work, and interests.

"I am studying business at De La Salle University and in my work I act in front of the camera. I sing and dance on stage, and record music," she said.

"In this work, I get to meet and connect to people of all ages which I loved to do since I was young. And I get to travel to places and different parts of the world, too, which I also love," she added.

"A fun fact about me is that I am a food lover. I love rice, I love ulam, all kinds of ulam and everything in between."

Delavin is no stranger to pageants, having won the provincial competitions Miss Teen Masbate (2013) and Miss Kaogma (2016) before joining showbiz.

On Monday, she topped Miss Universe Philippines 2021's headshot challenge, which is based on online votes on the pageant's mobile app.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

