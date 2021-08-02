Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH 2021's headshot challenge

MANILA -- Familiar names and new faces make up the Top 15 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 headshot challenge.

The candidates made the cut after receiving the highest number of votes on the Miss Universe Philippines app.

Topping the list is former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Kisses Delavin, followed by TikTok personality Ayn Bernos and "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz.

Also part of the Top 15 of the headshot challenge are beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi, Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan, and Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Bautista, among others.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns won by Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The reigning Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, finished in the Top 21.

