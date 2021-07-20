THROWBACK: Kisses Delavin answers Boy Abunda's Miss Universe questions

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Back in 2018, Kisses Delavin was asked a series of Miss Universe questions by the country's "King of Talk," Boy Abunda.

And the actress passed with flying colors, with Abunda saying in jest that all she needs is a crown.

"Sandali, nasaan ba ang korona? Nanalo ka na," he told the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate.

Delavin is no stranger to pageants, having won the provincial competitions Miss Teen Masbate (2013) and Miss Kaogma (2016) before joining showbiz.

Fast forward to 2021, she is one of the Top 100 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines.

Watch Delavin ace Abunda's Miss Universe question-and-answer round below:

Q: If there's one thing you want the world to know about you, what would it be and why?

"If there's one thing in the world that I want people to know about me, that's I'm a miracle baby. And I'm just so proud of that story kasi there's nothing in the world that's more beautiful than being born out of eight pregnancies. And my mom is so proud of me, and I have a family that really believes in me, and I think that I'm the most blessed person in the world."

Q: If there were no rules and you could be outrageous for one day, what would you do?

"If there were no rules and I could be outrageous for one day, I would go to every politician that robbed our nation and I will take that away and give it to the right hands. And I thank you."

Q: Would you rather be kind or right?

"In this lifetime, I would rather be kind than right. Because anyone in the world can be right, but not everybody can be kind. And I believe that if there's one thing in the world that's so beautiful, it's that even though the world can be so harsh to you, even if the world can grip you and break you into pieces, you can still be kind and I think that's power."

Q: Would you rather be the next Miss Universe or Miss TWBA, or the next girlfriend of Donny Pangilinan, and why?

"I would rather have any other title than be the girlfriend of Donny because I believe that in love, there should be no contest. You should win as the girlfriend of somebody because that somebody chose you to be his girlfriend, and not because you won a contest."

