WATCH: Maureen Wroblewitz says she's 'weird, clumsy, awkward' in Miss Universe PH 2021 intro

MANILA -- Instead of showing her runway walk or getting glammed up in front of the camera, Maureen Wroblewitz opted to keep things simple in her Miss Universe Philippines 2021 introduction video.

The "Asia's Next Top Model" winner instead showed focused on her personality, describing herself as "weird, clumsy, and awkward" in the one-minute clip.

"So, you can imagine. I think. I hope," she said, before letting out a nervous laugh.

In her intro video as a representative of Pangasinan, Wroblewitz referred to herself as "an aspiring beauty queen," on top of being a model, host, and actress.

She also spoke of her German father and Filipina mother, being born and raised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and living in Germany for six years where she worked as a gelato waitress.

"I'm a third-culture kid," she said.

Wroblewitz ended her Miss Universe Philippines 2021 video by expressing her love for cats and special effects makeup.

"That is probably the reason why I love Halloween," she said. "My cats, though, they may not love it as much. I'm a cat lady, by the way."

On Monday, Wroblewitz ranked third in Miss Universe Philippines 2021's headshot challenge, which is based on online votes on the pageant's mobile app.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

