WATCH: This Miss Universe PH 2021 candidate is a proud online seller

MANILA -- Steffi Aberasturi has made her name as a beauty queen after winning the Binibining Cebu title back in 2018.

But in her journey as a Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate, she opted to highlight other aspects of herself, including being an online seller.

In her introduction video for the pageant, Aberasturi talked about being an online seller, saying she has been doing it since high school.

"My friends call me queendera, queen plus tindera," she said.

"I've been selling food, clothes, pajamas, skin care, and that is something I want to share to the Universe," she added.

Abarasturi, who represents Cebu province in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, also described herself as someone who loves animals and nature.

"I love, love animals. In fact, I have seven dogs, tons of cats, birds, fishes, and a snake pet," she said.

"I love nature. Here in Cebu, we have the best beaches in the universe," she ended.

On Monday, Abarasturi ranked fourth in Miss Universe Philippines 2021's headshot challenge, which is based on online votes on the pageant's mobile app.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

