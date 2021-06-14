Through online selling, this celebrity couple was able to buy a new home

MANILA -- After Neri Naig, two more celebrities are out to show that online selling is not something to be ashamed of.

Lovely Abella and her husband, Benj Manalo, recently took to social media to share their latest milestone -- a new home.

In an Instagram post, Abella said she is proud of her fellow online sellers, believing that they will also get what they're working hard for one day.

"Sa mga kapwa ko online sellers, nakaka-proud kayo. Soon, magkakaroon din kayo ng tulad nito, parang panaginip," the actress said.

"Salamat, Lord, sa regalong 'di namin inaasahan ng asawa ko," she added in the photo, which was also posted by her husband online.

Abella and Manalo run four online businesses, as seen in their Instagram profiles. These include Lovely Cosmetics, Caf’eatte PH, Kaysha Sandalia, and Pareja.

Last March, Abella said she and her husband were able to buy a car during the pandemic because of online selling.

"Si Lord lang talaga ang sasagot at tutulong sa atin, pero wala lahat ng 'yan kung uupo-upo lang tayo at maghihintay kung kailan Niya ibibigay kung hindi tayo mismo ang magsusumikap para mabuhay," she said in an Instagram post last March.

"Kaya mangarap ka lang, sabayan mo ng sipag at tiyaga. Promise, makakamit mo," she added.

