K-pop artist Jeonghan of Seventeen. Photo: @pledis_17/X

Jeonghan of K-pop boy group Seventeen will not be able to participate in his team’s upcoming activities, including their two-day concert in the Philippines next year, due to an ankle injury, his agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.

In a notice on fan community app WeVerse, Pledis said the 28-year-old vocalist earlier sustained an injury to his left ankle.

The injury, however, worsened and he had to undergo surgery.

“While performing on the recent tour, Jeonghan’s ankle pain worsened. He immediately went to the hospital and was diagnosed by the medical staff as needing surgery,” the company said.

“He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday the 13th and underwent ankle surgery on the morning of Thursday the 14th,” Pledis also said, adding that the surgery was successful and Jeonghan is now recuperating.

Due to his health condition, Pledis said “it will be difficult” for Jeonghan to participate in the official activities of Seventeen, including their upcoming concerts in Fukuoka, Bangkok, Bulacan and Macao.

“We believed that it was in the artist’s best interest to prioritize his recovery and rehabilitation above else at this time. Therefore it will be difficult for Jeonghan to participate in official activities for the time being,” it also said.

Pledis Entertainment says “it will be difficult” for Jeonghan of K-pop boy group Seventeen to join his team’s Bulacan concert after the idol underwent ankle surgery this morning. @ABSCBNNews (📷: @pledis_17) pic.twitter.com/9GGhq1qCRJ — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) December 14, 2023

Seventeen, known for their catchy songs such as "Very Nice" and "God of Music," is set to play at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on January 13 and 14 as part of its "Follow" tour.

Aside from Jeonghan, Seventeen leader S.Coups will also miss the Bulacan stop of their concert tour.

S.Coups has been inactive from promotional activities since August after he sustained an injury on his left knee, which required him to undergo surgery.

The 13-member act previously went to the country in December 2022 for its "Be the Sun" concert tour.

The group's sub-unit BSS — composed of members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi — is in the country to attend the Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.