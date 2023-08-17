S.Coups of K-pop group Seventeen will not participate in a “majority” of his team’s upcoming activities after suffering from a knee injury, his agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday.

In a notice on fan community app WeVerse, Pledis said the 28-year-old rapper sustained an injury to his left knee “while playing a ball game for a content shoot.”

“He was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination including an MRI scan. During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee,” the company said.

The idol, born Choi Seungcheol, will also undergo surgery for his injury “as soon as possible.”

As a result, S.Coups is unable to join “the majority of [Seventeen’s] official activities for the foreseeable future” to focus on his recovery, Pledis said.

“The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements. However, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top most priority as per recommendation of the medical staff,” it added.

Meanwhile, fellow member Seungkwan, who took a break for health reasons in July, will resume activities with the group “by September at the latest,” Pledis said on Wednesday, according to a report from Soompi.

The 13-member group is set to embark on a dome tour in Japan beginning September as part of its “Follow” tour, which kicked off with a two-day concert in Seoul last July.

Seventeen is also preparing for a comeback in October, a follow-up to its successful 10th extended play (EP) “FML.”

Aside from S.Coups and Seungkwan, the group is also composed of Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Vernon and Dino.

Seventeen debuted in May 2015 with the extended play "17 Carat," fronted by the single "Adore U."

The band has grown to become both a commercial and critical success. Last year, the group's releases — the full album "Face the Sun" and its repackaged version "Sector 17" — landed on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's list of best-selling albums.

Seventeen held a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last October for its "Be the Sun" tour. The group returned in December for an additional show at the Philippine Arena, becoming the first K-pop act to stage a solo concert at the 55,000-seater venue.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.