K-pop artist S.Coups of Seventeen. Photo: @pledis_17/X

S.Coups, the leader of K-pop boy group Seventeen, will not be able to join his team's two-day concert in the Philippines next year as he continues to recover from a recent surgery, the event's local promoter announced Tuesday.

The group behind catchy songs such as "Very Nice" and "God of Music" is set to play at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on January 13 and 14 as part of its "Follow" tour.

"Seventeen member S.Coups is currently not participating in any official activities to focus on rehabilitation treatment and recovery," Live Nation Philippines said in a post on its social media pages.

"Accordingly, it will be difficult for S.Coups to participate in the Seventeen tour 'Follow' to Bulacan concert," the promoter said as it appealed to fans for their "kind understanding."

S.Coups has been inactive from promotional activities since August after he sustained an injury on his left knee, which required him to undergo surgery.

The 13-member act previously went to the country in December 2022 for its "Be the Sun" concert tour.

The group's sub-unit BSS — composed of members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi — is also slated to fly to the country this week to attend the Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena.

