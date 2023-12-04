Anne Curtis now has 20 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Actress-host Anne Curtis is still the most followed Filipino celebrity on photo-sharing app Instagram.

On Sunday, Curtis, who had just finished her concert tour in California, marked her social media milestone as she shared her message to all her followers.

"20 million of you here my dearest IG fam! What a way to end this LA tour. Big kisses to all of you!! And a big Thank you @davidkomalondon for this Mother of Pearl look. Dying! Sending love and light to everyone," Curtis captioned her Instagram post.

With over 20 million followers, Curtis cemented her status as the foremost Filipino celebrity on social media. She is also one of the most followed local personalities on Twitter, with more than 15 million followers.

Just last week, Curtis was introduced as the latest addition to the A-list section of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, where her wax figure will be posed alongside Hollywood stars.

Filipinos previously featured by the world's foremost wax museum are boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, and Miss Universe titlists Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach.

