Full interview: Anne Curtis on being immortalized by Madame Tussauds

Screen superstar Anne Curtis is still in disbelief that she is the next Filipino personality to be immortalized as a wax figure by the iconic Madame Tussauds.

The "It's Showtime" host was introduced Friday (December 1) as the latest addition to the A-list section of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, where her "twin" will be posed alongside Hollywood stars.

Filipinos previously featured by the world's foremost wax museum are boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, and Miss Universe titlists Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach.

(Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News)