Anne Curtis to be immortalized as Madame Tussauds wax figure

Anne Curtis, renowned actress and host of the popular Kapamilya noontime show "It's Showtime," has been chosen as the latest celebrity to be immortalized as a Madame Tussauds wax figure.

The announcement was made by Madame Tussauds on social media, creating much excitement among Anne's fans and the entertainment industry.

Known for her versatility as an actress and her infectious energy as a TV host, Anne Curtis has made a significant impact on the Philippine entertainment scene.

Her selection as a Madame Tussauds wax figure further solidifies her status as one of the country's most beloved celebrities.



“I’d like to share that I am honored, thrilled and excited. This is amazing. I can’t believe that I’m gonna have my very own wax figure,” Anne said.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala 'yun 'yung totoo. Is this really happening? Sobra lang akong natuwa excited, kilig and honestly until now hindi pa din ako makapaniwala na this is happening. I'm just so excited and thankful,” she added.



Madame Tussauds, a renowned wax museum with branches all over the world, is known for creating incredibly lifelike wax figures of celebrities, historical figures, and iconic personalities. The decision to include Anne Curtis in their collection reflects her immense popularity and influence, not only in the Philippines but also on a global scale.

The process of creating a Madame Tussauds wax figure involves meticulous attention to detail. Artists meticulously measure the subject's body and facial features to ensure the final product is as lifelike as possible.

Anne Curtis joins the esteemed list of Filipino personalities who have been honored with Madame Tussauds wax figures, including Manny Pacquiao, Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach.

The wax figure of Anne Curtis is expected to be displayed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

She will make history as the first Filipino actress and TV host to grace Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s “Hong Kong Glamour Zone”. Her figure will be placed in the same area as Hollywood bigwigs like Nicole Kidman, Robert Pattinson, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Chris Hemsworth.