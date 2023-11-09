Home  >  Entertainment

Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu ace Ogie Diaz's viral acting challenge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 07:09 PM

The hosts of "It's Showtime," including screen superstars Anne Curtis and Kim Chiu, did not back down from the viral acting challenge of talent manager Ogie Diaz, who made a guest appearance on the noontime program on Thursday, November 9.

Diaz brought his acting workshop exercise, which has become a meme on social media, to "It's Showtime" as a teaser for the "Magpasikat" performance of Vice Ganda, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez.
