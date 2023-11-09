Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu ace Ogie Diaz's viral acting challenge

Watch more on iWantTFC

The hosts of "It's Showtime," including screen superstars Anne Curtis and Kim Chiu, did not back down from the viral acting challenge of talent manager Ogie Diaz, who made a guest appearance on the noontime program on Thursday, November 9.

Diaz brought his acting workshop exercise, which has become a meme on social media, to "It's Showtime" as a teaser for the "Magpasikat" performance of Vice Ganda, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez.