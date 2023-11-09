Home > Entertainment Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu ace Ogie Diaz's viral acting challenge ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2023 07:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The hosts of "It's Showtime," including screen superstars Anne Curtis and Kim Chiu, did not back down from the viral acting challenge of talent manager Ogie Diaz, who made a guest appearance on the noontime program on Thursday, November 9. Diaz brought his acting workshop exercise, which has become a meme on social media, to "It's Showtime" as a teaser for the "Magpasikat" performance of Vice Ganda, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber noontime show, TV, television, meme, It's Showtime, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Ogie Diaz Read More: It's Showtime Anne Curtis Kim Chiu Ogie Diaz