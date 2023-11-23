Anne Curtis to bring 'Luv-Anne' concert to California

MANILA -- Actress and television host Anne Curtis is bringing her "Luv-Anne" concert to California next month, she announced in a social media post.

According to Curtis, her two-night show will happen on December 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. at Pechanga Casino in Temecula.

Joining her in the concert as special guests are singer Mark Bautista, G-Force, singer-songwriter Louie Ocampo and international Filipino-American artist EZ Mil.

"It’s really a comeback as I have visited in soooooo long! Super excited! Don’t worry! My voice has super improved na I promise!" Curtis added.

Curtis first staged "Luv-Anne" at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in June last year.

Currently, Curtis is one of the main hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime."

