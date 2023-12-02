ABS-CBN, Star Magic on KathNiel split: 'Allow them to heal'

MANILA — ABS-CBN and its talent arm Star Magic on Saturday expressed their support for both Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, while also asking that the former couple be allowed "to heal" after their high-profile split.

In a joint statement, ABS-CBN and Star Magic said that they respect the decision of both parties to part ways.

"ABS-CBN management and Star Magic respect and understand the mutual decision of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla to part ways," they said.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed through separate statements last Thursday that they have ended their 11-year relationship, following months of speculation.

ABS-CBN and Star Magic expressed their hope that the statements of both parties will be respected, and warned against "fake news."

"Let's respect their statements and refrain from adding more to what was already said or create fake news. They have not done any interviews or issued any new statements as they have already expressed their sentiments on their social media accounts," they said.

"We ask everyone to respect them and allow them to heal and move on," they added.

"ABS-CBN management and Star Magic remain unwavering support for steadfast in our Kathryn and Daniel."

In 2022, rumors of their breakup started when the two attended a media conference for their hit series “2 Good 2 Be True” and had different opinions when asked about loyalty.

Padilla and Bernardo celebrated their 11th anniversary of their love team in October 2022.

