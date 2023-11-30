Fellow celebrities, friends react to KathNiel breakup

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in December 2022. Photo: Instagram/@bernardokath

MANILA - Fellow celebrities and friends expressed their support for Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla following news of their breakup.

Bernardo and Padilla broke their silence on the status of their relationship on Thursday, announcing the end of their 11-year relationship, through separate Instagram posts.

Their friends and fellow celebrities commented on their posts to send their support.

Among those who commented on both Padilla and Bernardo's posts are Joshua Garcia, Ruffa Gutierrez, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Vice Ganda, Ogie Alcasid, Bianca Gonzales, AC Bonifacio, Mavy Legazpi and Marco Gumabao, among others.

Ivana Alawi, Miles Ocampo, Denise Laurel, Sofia Andres, Alora Sasam, Say Alonzo, Rita Daniela, Angelica Panganiban, Darren, Bela Padilla, Alex Gonzaga, Chie Filomeno, Sarah Lahbati and MJ Lastimosa, were also among those who expressed their support for Bernardo.

Vice Ganda also posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) for everyone who are brokenhearted because of the news.

God bless the broken hearts. #kathniel — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) November 30, 2023

Bernardo and Padilla, who were together since 2012, expressed their gratitude to each other for their years together.

