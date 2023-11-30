Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla confirm breakup

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla confirmed they have already ended their 11-year relationship. Photo: Instagram/@bernardokath

MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla on Thursday confirmed that they have ended their 11-year relationship.

Bernardo made the announcement in an Instagram post, where she shared an old photo of her and Padilla.

"Chapter closed. I hope this finally helps all of us move forward," she wrote, adding this will be the only time she will talk about the issue.

Bernardo also posted her statement along with the photo, where she looked back on her onscreen and offscreen relationship with Padilla.

"I've been in showbiz for almost 21 years now, 12 years as the one-half of Kathniel, and 11 years as someone who loved Deej even behind the camera. I didn't grow up in this industry constantly being controlled and dictated on. I was lucky to have had the best guidance and support system when I started my career and I've continuously worked hard to earn people's trust," she wrote.

"But since I became an adult, I took it upon myself to take charge of my own life -- the projects I work on, the way I dress, the people I surround myself with. I've always tried to be my own person. I was encouraged to think for myself and decide for myself. Even when it comes to love. Especially when it comes to love," she added.

She also said she wanted the news to come straight from her, amid rumors and speculations that have been swirling around the past weeks.

"I promised to never lose myself in this industry, so I've always been as authentic to you as I can be. I know what many of you are thinking right now. I'm well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It's true that Deej and I have decided to part ways," Bernardo said.

According to Bernardo, her relationship with Padilla was real, and she wouldn't trade their years together for anything.

"What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team. We were genuinely in love," she said.

"That's almost half of my like that I would never regret and would never trade for anything in the world. These are 11 years that brought me joy, adventure, and the feeling of being home," Bernardo added.

"He was my first boyfriend. He was my comfort zone. He was my person. I will always have love for him," she also said.

Bernardo also thanked their fans for the support, and asked them to avoid taking sides.

"Kathniels, we know you are hurting, and trust me, this also hurts us both more than you can imagine. The last thing we want is for this family to break apart with everyone taking sides --please don't," she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Padilla, who she said gave her "11 beautiful years".

"Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you," Bernardo ended.

Padilla, for his part, also expressed his gratitude both to Bernardo and their fans.

"Sa mundo, buhay at sa limitadong oras na tayo ay nandito. Isang malaking biyaya ang pagmamahal. Ang mahalin ka. At mahalin mo," he wrote on Instagram.

"Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide," Padilla added.

He also left a message for their fans, asking for their prayers for growth and healing.

"Kathniels, maraming salamat sa pagmamahal ninyo. Maraming salamat sa napakagandang pinagsamahan natin. Hinding hindi namin ipagpapalit at hindi makukumpara kahit anong pang gawing nila. Hinding hindi nila pwedeng sirain 'yun. This is beyond show business. Pamilya kayo at mga kaibigan. Magiging mahirap pero kailangan natin yakapin ang kinabukasan," Padilla wrote.

"I pray for use to grow, and heal," he added.

In 2022, rumors of their breakup started when the two attended a media conference for their hit series “2 Good 2 Be True” and had different opinions when asked about loyalty.

Padilla and Bernardo celebrated their 11th anniversary of their love team in October 2022.

