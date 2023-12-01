Karla Estrada, Min Bernardo react to KathNiel breakup

MANILA - Actress-host Karla Estrada has expressed her love for her son Daniel Padilla and actress Kathryn Bernardo following news that the two are no longer together.

In her Instagram post on Friday, Estrada posted a photo of her with Padilla and Bernardo, dubbed as KathNiel by their fans.

"We Love you both .🩵🩵," Estrada simply captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Berrnardo's mother, Min has expressed her gratitude to all the fans of her daughter and Padilla.

"KathNiels, Kathcakes, Solid DJ maraming maraming salamat sa inyo, hindi dito nagtatapos ang ating pagsasama❤," Min wrote.

On Thursday night, Bernardo and Padilla announced that they have parted ways through their respective social media accounts.

Aside from friends and fellow celebrities, KatNiel fans have been expressing their shock and sadness over the breakup announcement of their idols.

As of writing, the topic Kathniel is still on the top trending lists of microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Related video: