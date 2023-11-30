MULTIMEDIA

KathNiel, through the years

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Kathryn Bernardo on Thursday night confirmed her breakup with long-time partner Daniel Padilla via Instagram. Minutes later, Padilla confirmed the status of their relationship in his own account.

The two first became known in 2012's "Princess and I" where Bernardo's character ended up with Padilla, kicking off what eventually became the love team KathNiel.

The two followed it with several more appearances in movies and series, all the while capturing the hearts of viewers and arguably becoming one of the biggest pairings of the 2010s.

Eleven years later, the two have called it quits with both Bernardo and Padilla thanking each other and their fans.

Here's a look at KathNiel over the years.

Bernardo and Padilla in 2013 for 'Princess and I'. Princess and I Facebook page Behind the scenes photo of Bernardo and Padilla in 2013 for 'Got to Believe'. ABS-CBN file Bernardo and Padilla in the 2014 film 'She's Dating the Gangster'. Star Cinema Bernardo and Padilla during the Star Magic Ball in 2015. ABS-CBN file Bernardo and Padilla in the film 'Barcelona: A Love Untold' in 2016. Star Cinema Bernardo and Padilla during the Star Magic Ball in 2017. ABS-CBN file Padilla and Bernardo pose for a photo during the red carpet premiere of 'The Hows of Us' in 2018. Star Cinema Bernardo and Padilla during the ABS-CBN Ball in 2019. ABS-CBN file Bernardo and Padilla in 2020 for 'Hows Arrest of Us.' Star Cinema Bernardo and Padilla in 2022 for '2 Good 2 Be True.' ABS-CBN Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla during the ABS-CBN Ball in 2023. ABS-CBN file