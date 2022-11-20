LOOK: Yen Santos celebrates birthday with Paolo Contis

Paolo Contis and Yen Santos. Photos from @/paolo_contis on Instagram

Actress Yen Santos celebrated her birthday with actor Paolo Contis, as can be seen on their individual social media posts.

Contis posted photos of him and Santos on his Instagram page on Sunday.

He simply captioned his post: “Happy Birthday My Best Actress!” with a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Contis and Santos starred in the movie "A Faraway Land." Santos on Thursday won Best Actress in the 45th Gawad Urian for her role in that movie.

In a separate post, Santos posted photos of her with a birthday cake.

A similar photo of Santos was also included in the set of photos previously posted by Contis.

Rumors about the relationship between Contis and Santos have been circulating since the former’s separation with long-time partner LJ Reyes.

The actor, who has admitted that another person was involved in the controversial split, had stressed that Santos had nothing to do with the breakup.

