Paolo Contis denies he was in Baguio for more than 3 days

MANILA – Paolo Contis has denied speculations that he and Yen Santos spent more than just a day in Baguio City after he admitted that they indeed saw each other there.

In a text message to his good friend Ogie Diaz, which the talent manager read in his new vlog, Contis said that netizens’ claims that he was in Baguio for a longer period of time could not have been possible because he was actually attending other commitments on specific dates.

“Naloloka na rina ko, mare,” Contis said as quoted by Diaz. “Ang sabi nila, five days daw kami sa Baguio ni Yen. May nasulat naman 10 days daw kami. Pakisabi gawin na nilang 30 days para happy sila.”

“Paano mangyayari iyon? August 28 nagpabakuna ako sa Caloocan. August 30, nag-taping ako ng Bubble Gang. September 3, nag-taping ako ng Dear Uge. So ano yun, inaaraw-araw ko ang akyat panaog sa Baguio? Ano ito road trip every other day?” he added.

Contis also urged those who asked for a picture with him when he got vaccinated to share their photos to prove that he was indeed in Manila on August 28.

“Bakit walang nag-post? Hahaha. Now is the best time, i-post niyo yun dahil pinagbibintangan akong lima o 10 araw sa Baguio. Sayang walang CCTV nung nagpabakuna ako,” he said.

When he finally broke his silence about his separation with his partner of six years, actress LJ Reyes, Contis admitted he actually went to Baguio for three days to clear his mind. He also said he invited Santos to join him there.

“When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he stated.

Contis, however, clarified that Santos, his leading lady in the just-released film “A Faraway Land,” was “never the reason of our break up.”

“I was,” Contis said.

“Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu ano,” he said, referring to his and Santos’ media rounds for the movie.