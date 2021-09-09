Paolo Contis clears Yen Santos in breakup with LJ Reyes

MANILA -- Paolo Contis publicly defended actress Yen Santos, who is now being tagged as the third party in his separation with long-time partner LJ Reyes.

The actor, who has admitted that another person was involved in the controversial split, stressed that Santos has nothing to do with the issue.

Contis and Santos star in the movie "A Faraway Land."

"Yen Santos -- She was never the reason of our breakup. I was," he stressed.

"Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na 'to. Pati pag-promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano," he added.

In his post, Contis also addressed the issue that he was recently spotted with Santos in Baguio.

The actor admitted that he invited his co-star to join him for a day, but maintained that she was there "as a friend."

"When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag-isip-isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects ng issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend," he explained.

"Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I'm sorry for this," he added.

Contis and Reyes have one daughter, 2-year-old Summer. The latter is also with 10-year-old Aki, her son from her past relationship with actor Paulo Avelino.

In a recent tell-all interview with Boy Abunda, Reyes confirmed her breakup with Contis and revealed that it was not mutual.

