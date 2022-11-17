45th Gawad Urian: 'On the Job,' 'Big Night' both win Best Film

John Arcilla in ‘On the Job: The Missing 8.’ HBO Asia/FILE

MANILA — The crime thriller “On the Job: The Missing 8” emerged as the big winner at the 45th Gawad Urian, clinching top prizes including the trophy for Best Film, which it shared with “Big Night!”.

The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino honored films and talents Thursday at a star-studded awarding ceremony at the UPFI Film Center in Quezon City.

Aside from Best Film, “On the Job: The Missing 8” took home eight trophies, including acting awards for John Arcilla, Lotlot de Leon, and Dante Rivero; as well as Best Director for Erik Matti and Best Screenplay for Michiko Yamamoto.

Arcilla’s Gawad Urian recognition is his latest Best Actor win for the same role, after earning the coveted Volpi Cup from the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Below is the full list of winners at this year’s Gawad Urian:

Pinakamahusay na Pelikula

Big Night! - WINNER

Historya ni Ha

Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER

Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Pinakamahusay na Direktor

Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha

Lawrence Fajardo, A Hard Day

Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Erik Matti, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER

Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!

Pinakamahusay na Aktres

Donna Cariaga, Rabid

Charo Santos-Concio, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Elora Españo, Love and Pain in Between Refrains

Kim Molina, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending

Yen Santos, A Faraway Land - WINNER

Pinakamahusay na Aktror

John Arcilla, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER

Christian Bables, Big Night!

Paolo Contis, A Faraway Land

John Lloyd Cruz, Historya ni Ha

Dingdong Dantes, A Hard Day

Francis Magundayao, Tenement 66

Shogen, Gensan Punch

Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktres

Dolly de Leon, Historya ni Ha

Lotlot de Leon, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER

Eugene Domingo, Big Night!

Jay Valencia Glorioso, Rabid

Mae Paner, Historya ni Ha

Shella Mae Romualdo, Arisaka

Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktor

John Arcilla, Big Night!

John Arcilla, A Hard Day

Ronnie Lazaro, Gensan Punch

Sandino Martin, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Dante Rivero, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER

Dennis Trillo, On The Job: The Missing 8

Pinakamahusay na Dulang Pampelikula

Giancarlo Abrahan V, Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jérémie Dubois, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha

Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!

Irene Villamor, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending

Michiko Yamamoto, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER

Pinakamahusay na Sinematograpiya

Rodolfo Aves Jr., A Hard Day

Neil Derrick Bion, On The Job: The Missing 8

Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha

Teck Siang Lim, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Carlo Canlas Mendoza, Big Night! - WINNER

Marvin Reyes, A Faraway Land

Joshua A. Reyles, Gensan Punch

Pinakamahusay na Editing

Lawrence S. Ang, Tenement 66

Gerone Centeno, Jay Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan - WINNER

Ysabelle Denoga, Armando Lao, Peter Arian Vito, Gensan Punch

Diego Marx Dobles, Resbak

Benjo Ferrer, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Jay Halili, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER

Benjamin Tolentino, Big Night!

Pinakamahusay na Disenyong Pamproduksyon

Whammy Alcazaren, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon - WINNER

Roma Regala, Michael Español, On The Job: The Missing 8

Marxie Maolen Fadul, Big Night!

Dante Mendoza, Gensan Punch

Mark Sabas, A Hard Day

Pinakamahusay na Musika

Arnel Barbarona, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan

Diwa de Leon, Gensan Punch

Diwa de Leon, Resbak

Andrew Florentino, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER

Pinakamahusay na Tunog