45th Gawad Urian: 'On the Job,' 'Big Night' both win Best Film

MANILA — The crime thriller “On the Job: The Missing 8” emerged as the big winner at the 45th Gawad Urian, clinching top prizes including the trophy for Best Film, which it shared with “Big Night!”.
The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino honored films and talents Thursday at a star-studded awarding ceremony at the UPFI Film Center in Quezon City.
Aside from Best Film, “On the Job: The Missing 8” took home eight trophies, including acting awards for John Arcilla, Lotlot de Leon, and Dante Rivero; as well as Best Director for Erik Matti and Best Screenplay for Michiko Yamamoto.
Arcilla’s Gawad Urian recognition is his latest Best Actor win for the same role, after earning the coveted Volpi Cup from the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
Below is the full list of winners at this year’s Gawad Urian:
Pinakamahusay na Pelikula
- Big Night! - WINNER
- Historya ni Ha
- Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
- Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
Pinakamahusay na Direktor
- Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
- Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
- Lawrence Fajardo, A Hard Day
- Carlo Francisco Manatad, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Erik Matti, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
- Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!
Pinakamahusay na Aktres
- Donna Cariaga, Rabid
- Charo Santos-Concio, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Elora Españo, Love and Pain in Between Refrains
- Kim Molina, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending
- Yen Santos, A Faraway Land - WINNER
Pinakamahusay na Aktror
- John Arcilla, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
- Christian Bables, Big Night!
- Paolo Contis, A Faraway Land
- John Lloyd Cruz, Historya ni Ha
- Dingdong Dantes, A Hard Day
- Francis Magundayao, Tenement 66
- Shogen, Gensan Punch
Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktres
- Dolly de Leon, Historya ni Ha
- Lotlot de Leon, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
- Eugene Domingo, Big Night!
- Jay Valencia Glorioso, Rabid
- Mae Paner, Historya ni Ha
- Shella Mae Romualdo, Arisaka
Pinakamahusay na Pumapangalawang Aktor
- John Arcilla, Big Night!
- John Arcilla, A Hard Day
- Ronnie Lazaro, Gensan Punch
- Sandino Martin, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
- Dante Rivero, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
- Dennis Trillo, On The Job: The Missing 8
Pinakamahusay na Dulang Pampelikula
- Giancarlo Abrahan V, Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jérémie Dubois, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Joselito Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
- Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
- Jun Robles Lana, Big Night!
- Irene Villamor, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending
- Michiko Yamamoto, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
Pinakamahusay na Sinematograpiya
- Rodolfo Aves Jr., A Hard Day
- Neil Derrick Bion, On The Job: The Missing 8
- Lav Diaz, Historya ni Ha
- Teck Siang Lim, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Carlo Canlas Mendoza, Big Night! - WINNER
- Marvin Reyes, A Faraway Land
- Joshua A. Reyles, Gensan Punch
Pinakamahusay na Editing
- Lawrence S. Ang, Tenement 66
- Gerone Centeno, Jay Altarejos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan - WINNER
- Ysabelle Denoga, Armando Lao, Peter Arian Vito, Gensan Punch
- Diego Marx Dobles, Resbak
- Benjo Ferrer, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Jay Halili, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
- Benjamin Tolentino, Big Night!
Pinakamahusay na Disenyong Pamproduksyon
- Whammy Alcazaren, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon - WINNER
- Roma Regala, Michael Español, On The Job: The Missing 8
- Marxie Maolen Fadul, Big Night!
- Dante Mendoza, Gensan Punch
- Mark Sabas, A Hard Day
Pinakamahusay na Musika
- Arnel Barbarona, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
- Diwa de Leon, Gensan Punch
- Diwa de Leon, Resbak
- Andrew Florentino, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon
- Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
Pinakamahusay na Tunog
- Corinne de San Jose, On The Job: The Missing 8 - WINNER
- Jedd Dumaguina, Resbak
- Roman Dymny, Kung Maupay Man It Panahon
- Mike Idioma, Alex Tomboc, Deo Van N. Fidelson, Gensan Punch
- Andrew Milallos, Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan
- Allen Roy Santos, Tenement 66
- Alex J. Tomboc, Pietro Marco S. Javier, A Hard Day