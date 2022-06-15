Paolo Contis thanks Yen Santos for sending him food

MANILA – Paolo Contis turned to social media to thank Yen Santos for sending him food.

In his personal Facebook page, Contis shared a photo of a delicious meal he received from Santos, whom he also tagged in the post.

“Kaldereta! Pero brown rice,” he said, adding a laughing emoji. “Thank you Lilieyen Santos.”

To which, Santos replied: “My pleasure.”

The actor then teased Santos if she could send him adobo next time. Laughing at Contis’ request, she responded: “Abusado ka naman.”

Last year, Contis publicly defended Santos after she was tagged as the third party in his separation with long-time partner LJ Reyes.

The actor, who has admitted that another person was involved in the controversial split, stressed that Santos had nothing to do with the breakup.

"She was never the reason of our breakup. I was," he stressed. "Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na 'to. Pati pag-promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano."

Contis and Santos starred in the movie "A Faraway Land."