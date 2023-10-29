These K-pop, K-drama stars are coming to PH in November

EXO's Suho (left), 2PM's Lee Junho (center), and actor Choi Wooshik are among the South Korean celebrities who are going to the Philippines in November. Photo from artists' respective Instagram pages

MANILA — With only two months left before bidding goodbye to 2023, Filipino fans of K-pop and K-drama still have more to look forward to, with a number of concerts and fan meetings scheduled to take place in November.

Kicking off the month is On Festival, happening on November 3 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The event, co-produced by ABS-CBN, promises an array of artists from the Philippines and South Korea, representing "different music genres."

The homegrown talents include folk-rock sensation Ben&Ben, and soloists Moira dela Torre, Darren Espanto and Adie. The South Korean acts, meanwhile, include Suho of K-pop boy band EXO, folk duo Melomance, singer Seori and indie band wave to earth.

On November 11, South Korean singer-actor Lee Junho, who recently starred in hit romantic comedy "King the Land," will hold a fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Actor Choi Wooshik, known for starring in the Palme d'Or-winning film "Parasite," will also fly to the country for a fan meet at the SM North Skydome in Quezon City on November 16.

On November 18, SE SO NEON, dubbed as the "new face of Korean indie rock," will hold a concert at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Park Bom and Minzy, members of the now-disbanded girl group 2NE1, are set to return to the country for "K-Blast," to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds on November 24.

But, as of writing, promoter Neuwave Events and Productions has yet to reveal the rest of the lineup for K-Blast as well as the ticketing details.

