Park Bom, Minzy returning to PH for 'K-Blast'

K-pop singers Park Bom and Minzy are attending K-Blast at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in November 2023. Photos: Twitter/@KBLAST_PH

Two of the four members of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1 are set to return to the Philippines next month.

Local promoter Neuwave Events and Productions recently announced it would mount an event called "K-Blast" at the Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds on November 24.

The lineup so far includes former 2NE1 members Park Bom and Minzy, who both held solo shows in the country last June.

Neuwave has yet to release ticketing details for the event.

Bom and Minzy debuted in 2009 as members of 2NE1, which became one of K-pop's most popular girl groups up until its disbandment in 2016. The team also included former Philippine-based actress Sandara Park.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO