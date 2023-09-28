MANILA – Filipino music fans are in for a big treat at the upcoming ON Music Festival at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 3 that will feature artists from the Philippines and South Korea.

The organizers of the “ON Festival OFF: Manila” headed by Aldrin Cerrado, COO of ABS-CBN Global and Tim Kim, CEO of KAMP proudly boasted the collaboration of the Philippines and South Korea for the music project.

According to Cerrado, the Kapamilya network has been actively pushing to bring more Filipino artists to the international scene.

“The advocacy of the ABS-CBN is to bring Filipino artists to the international stage. But it doesn't mean that it's just Filipinos from the Philippines, but Filipinos around the world to be in the center stage,” he said during a media conference Wednesday.

“This is very different because this is a collaboration between Korea and the Philippines. And we're doing it first in the Philippines.”

Kim, on the other hand, cited the similarities of Koreans and Filipinos when it comes to music.

“Koreans love music. Through my experience here, I've learned that music is a very big part of Filipino culture. There's a big similarity there and I want to create an inaugural opportunity to create a platform where we can cross borders and experience together the love of music,” Kim answered.

KAMP has been a partner of ABS-CBN since the previous years. They even helped the media giant to mount the talent search “Dream Maker” recently.

“It's a very important market to Kpop and K-music. A lot of our fans are located here. This is our second big project with ABS-CBN and I hope that it is the second to many more,” Kim added.

Cerrado also explained that the ON Music Festival is not one of the usual concerts in the country since the show will run for almost 12 hours.

Main performers Suho of EXO, Moira dela Torre, Darren Espanto, Wave to Earth, Ben&Ben, Seori, Adie, and MeloMance are expected to entertain the fans for at least 40 minutes each – making the duration of the festival the same as the popular music events in the west.

The variety of artists also assured that different music genres will be heard inside the arena – where food and other cultural experience will be shared among the attendees.

“Expect a very different, varied, but enjoyable music festival. Gates open at 12 and will probably end at around 11. That's how long the festival is. Imagine it is an indoor festival where people can go in and out of the arena. It's the first time that we'll be doing this indoor music festival,” Cerrado revealed.

Early bird tickets for ON Music Festival are already sold out, while the general sale of tickets will start on Saturday, August 26, at 12 noon, with prices ranging from P14,500 (floor standing A), P13,500 (floor standing B), P12,500 (lower box A), P11,500 (lower box B), P4,500 (upper box), and P1,000 (general admission).

Tickets are available at SM Tickets outlets and selected SM Cinema, SM Store (customer service), SM Bowling, SM Skating, Eastwood Mall, Lucky Chinatown Mall concierge, SM Mall of Asia Arena Coral ticket booth, and via online through smtickets.com.