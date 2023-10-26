K-indie band SE SO NEON plays Manila on November 18

Korean indie band SE SO NEON. Handout photo

As K-pop swept the world in recent years, other music scenes from South Korea have also begun to attract wider international attention, including the indie music scene.

Among the acts gaining popularity is SE SO NEON, dubbed by lifestyle magazine Vice as the "new face of Korean indie rock."

Filipinos now have the chance to see SE SO NEON in person as the duo is set to play at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa on November 18, said local promoter Karpos Multimedia.

Early bird GA tickets are priced at P3,530 and have been available from August 11 to September "or until supplies last," Karpos said. Regular GA tickets, meanwhile, can be purchased at P4,120.

Tickets can be purchased via Tickelo.

Composed of Hwang Soyoon and Park Hyunjin, SE SO NEON has captivated listeners with its mostly lo-fi and vintage style, which also draw influences from genres such as blues, psychedelic rock and synth-pop.

In 2018, the band took home the Rookie of the Year prize and best rock of the year for single "The Wave" at the Korean Music Awards.

