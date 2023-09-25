South Korean singer-actor Lee Junho. Photo: Instagram/le2jh

Heads up, Filipino Hottest! Ticketing details for 2PM member and K-drama star Lee Junho's upcoming fan meeting in the country have been released on Monday.

The artist, who recently starred in the hit romantic comedy series "King the Land," will hold his "Junho the Moment" fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 11.

On its social media pages, promoter Live Nation Philippines listed the following ticket prices for the event:

VIP 1 - P13,500

VIP 2 - P12,500

Floor - P10,500

LBA - P9,250

LBB - P8,750

UB - P4,750

Gen Ad - P3,250

Seat map for Lee Junho's Manila fan meeting. Photo from Live Nation Philippines

Live Nation Philippines said it would have a presale for tickets on October 3, with a maximum of 4 tickets to be sold "per ID."

General ticket selling, meanwhile, starts on the noon of October 4 via SM Tickets, Live Nation said, noting that 6 tickets can be purchased per transaction.

Junho will also return to the country in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, set to take place at the Philippine Arena.

His fellow 2PM member, Ok Taecyeon, recently visited Manila for his own fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO