Heads up, Filipino Hottest! Ticketing details for 2PM member and K-drama star Lee Junho's upcoming fan meeting in the country have been released on Monday.
The artist, who recently starred in the hit romantic comedy series "King the Land," will hold his "Junho the Moment" fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 11.
On its social media pages, promoter Live Nation Philippines listed the following ticket prices for the event:
- VIP 1 - P13,500
- VIP 2 - P12,500
- Floor - P10,500
- LBA - P9,250
- LBB - P8,750
- UB - P4,750
- Gen Ad - P3,250
Live Nation Philippines said it would have a presale for tickets on October 3, with a maximum of 4 tickets to be sold "per ID."
General ticket selling, meanwhile, starts on the noon of October 4 via SM Tickets, Live Nation said, noting that 6 tickets can be purchased per transaction.
Junho will also return to the country in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, set to take place at the Philippine Arena.
His fellow 2PM member, Ok Taecyeon, recently visited Manila for his own fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater.
