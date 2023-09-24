Korean actor and rapper Ok Taecyeon performs during his fan meeting in Manila on September 23, 2023. Photo by Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Filipino HOTTESTs waited for ten years before any of the members of K-pop boy group 2PM returned to the country, and they made sure to make their presence felt when the group’s rapper Ok Taecyeon appeared on stage, welcoming him loudly with screams that filled the New Frontier Theater on Saturday.

Taecyeon was also quick to notice that he gets a reaction with everything he does, especially when he introduced himself in Filipino as “borta Taecyeon”.

“All I can say is I’m very grateful for you guys to come here. It’s raining outside…Thank you for spending it with me,” he said during an interview on stage.

The 34-year-old rapper and actor fired up the stage with 2PM’s “Magic”, followed by “Anyway”.

He then went on to share some information about himself during the “TY TIME” segment, like how he only learned how to drink coffee in his late 20s, and that he prefers hot Americano over iced Americano.

When asked about the title of his fan meeting tour in Asia, “SpecialTY”, Taecyeon admitted there was really no special reason for it except wanting to include his initials in the title.

“But I really wanted to have this time, this fan meeting to be a special time with you guys,” he said.

After sharing the story behind some of the photos taken during the filming of his drama “Heartbeat”, Taecyeon read some of the messages posted by his fans.

He even granted some of their wishes. In less than hour since the start of the fan meet, two fans already had a chance to take photos and get hugs from Taecyeon, who even went down the stage to approach the lucky fans.

Korean actor and rapper Ok Taecyeon greets his fans during his “SpecialTY” fan meeting in Manila on September 23, 2023. Photo by Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News

All throughout the fan meeting, which lasted for over two hours, Taecyeon would make sure to grant most of his fans requests, giving out hugs and going down the stage several times to personally deliver some of the gifts he prepared.

At one point during his fan meeting, Taecyeon even brewed coffee on stage, before giving it to a special fan.

Aside from the fan service and interactions, Taecyeon also performed several 2PM songs, including “Champagne,” “Toc Toc Toc”, “Jump” and “Hands Up”.

As a special treat to Filipino HOTTEST, he also performed the hit OPM song “Forevermore”.

Before the end of his final stage, Taecyeon made a promise to come back to the Philippines, and to bring the other members of 2PM with him.

“It’s going to take a while but we will be back as six soon, I promise,” he said.

“Thank you for choosing to see me,” Taecyeon added.

After the Taipei and Manila stops, Taecyeon will continue with his Asia fan meeting tour with stops in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Jakarta.

Taecyeon debuted in 2008 as a member of 2PM, known for songs such as "Again & Again," "Heartbeat" and "My House."

He made his acting debut in 2010 through the series "Cinderella's Stepsister" and has since starred in several other K-dramas, including "Dream High," "Secret Royal Inspector & Joy," and "Vincenzo."

