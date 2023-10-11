Choi Woo-shik's Manila fan meet: Ticket prices, seat map

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik. Photo: Instagram/dntlrdl

Heads up, Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat map for South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik's upcoming fan meeting in the Philippines have been announced.

The "Parasite" star's event, titled "Pinky Promise," is set to take place at the SM North Skydome in Quezon City on November 16.

In a Facebook post, promoter Grand Larain Productions listed the following ticket prices:

VVIP - P9,500

VIP - P9,000

Platinum - P8,500

Gold - P5,500

The ticket selling date will be announced on October 18, Grand Larain Productions said.

Choi, 33, is best known for starring in the films "Train to Busan" and "Parasite," and the drama "Our Beloved Summer."

