Choi Woo-shik's Manila fan meet: Ticket prices, seat map

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2023 08:04 PM

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik. Photo: Instagram/dntlrdl
Heads up, Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat map for South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik's upcoming fan meeting in the Philippines have been announced.

The "Parasite" star's event, titled "Pinky Promise," is set to take place at the SM North Skydome in Quezon City on November 16.

In a Facebook post, promoter Grand Larain Productions listed the following ticket prices:

  • VVIP - P9,500
  • VIP - P9,000
  • Platinum - P8,500
  • Gold - P5,500

 

The ticket selling date will be announced on October 18, Grand Larain Productions said.

Choi, 33, is best known for starring in the films "Train to Busan" and "Parasite," and the drama "Our Beloved Summer."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite. 

