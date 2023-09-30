ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 5

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.

Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Check out their looks below:

Dolly de Leon Ivana Alawi Dimples Romana Jane de Leon Janella Salvador Moira dela Torre Lovi Poe Paulo Avelino Enchong Dee Jake Cuenca Vhong Navarro Joshua Garcia Andrea Brillantes Richard Gutierrez Melai Cantiveros Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano Shaina Magdayao Catriona Gray and Sam Milby Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto Kim Chiu Kathryn Bernardo Daniel Padilla Vice Ganda and Ion Perez

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.