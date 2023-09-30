ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 5

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.
Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.
Check out their looks below:
Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano
Catriona Gray and Sam Milby
Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio
Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto
This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.
It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.