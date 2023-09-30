Home  >  Entertainment

ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 09:06 PM | Updated as of Sep 30 2023 09:12 PM

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year. 

Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Check out their looks below:

ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 1
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 2
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 3
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 4
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 5
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 6
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 7
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 8
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 9
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 10
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 11
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 12
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 13
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 14
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 15
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 16
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 17
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 18
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 19
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 20
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 21
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 22
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 23
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 24
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 25
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 26
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 27
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 28
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 29
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2 30

Andoy Ranoy and Mylene Dizon

Rowell Santiago and Agot Isidro

Ina Raymundo

John Estrada

Sen. Lito Lapid and Mark Lapid

BGYO

Robi Domingo

Jed Madela

Pops Fernandez

Jamie Rivera

Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa

Diether Ocampo

Lorna Tolentino

Nikki Valdez and Luis Garcia

Will Ashley

Jolina Magdangal

Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo

Alora Sasam

Maxene and Elmo Magalona

Dyan Castillejo

Zen Hernandez

Viu executive Garlic Garcia

Karen Davila

Jeff Canoy

Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito

Alyssa Muhlach

Samantha Bernardo

KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde

JC de Vera and wife Rikka

Aya Fernandez

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic. 

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups. 

