ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.
Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.
Check out their looks below:
Andoy Ranoy and Mylene Dizon
Rowell Santiago and Agot Isidro
Sen. Lito Lapid and Mark Lapid
Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa
Nikki Valdez and Luis Garcia
Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo
Viu executive Garlic Garcia
Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito
KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde
JC de Vera and wife Rikka
This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.
It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.
