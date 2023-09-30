ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 2

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.

Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Check out their looks below:

Andoy Ranoy and Mylene Dizon Rowell Santiago and Agot Isidro Ina Raymundo John Estrada Sen. Lito Lapid and Mark Lapid BGYO Robi Domingo Jed Madela Pops Fernandez Jamie Rivera Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa Diether Ocampo Lorna Tolentino Nikki Valdez and Luis Garcia Will Ashley Jolina Magdangal Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo Alora Sasam Maxene and Elmo Magalona Dyan Castillejo Zen Hernandez Viu executive Garlic Garcia Karen Davila Jeff Canoy Enzo Pineda and Michelle Vito Alyssa Muhlach Samantha Bernardo KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde JC de Vera and wife Rikka Aya Fernandez

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.