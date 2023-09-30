Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: Stars arrive at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 (Part 1)

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 08:33 PM

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year. 

Among the early birds at the Makati Shangri-La hotel were Judy Ann Santos with husband Ryan Agoncillo, and Coco Martin, who came with girlfriend Julia Montes.

Also gracing the red carpet were award-winning actresses Jodi Sta. Maria, Maricel Soriano, and Cherry Pie Picache, who all arrived early at the event, along with top ABS-CBN executives led by chairman Mark Lopez and president and CEO Carlo Katigbak.

GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon and his daughter, GMA senior vice president Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, also attended the event.

ABS-CBN's young artists such as Anji Salvacion and Jeremiah Lisbo also came all glammed up for the event.

Check out their looks below:

Cherry Pie Picache

Amy Perez

Maricel Soriano

Coco Martin and Julia Montes

Jodi Sta. Maria

Mark Lopez, Carlo Katigbak and Cory Vidanes

Jason Dy

Jeremiah Lisbo

Markus Paterson

Felipe Gozon and Annette Gozon-Valdes

Vinas Deluxe

Lyka Estrella

Sen. Sonny and Tootsy Angara

Sen. Joel and Gladys Villanueva

Anji Salvacion

Jeremy Glinoga

Elisse Joson and Mccoy de Leon

Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya

Daniella Stranner

Shanaia Gomez

JC Alcantara

Toni Fowler

Vivoree and Brent Manalo

Arabella del Rosario

Joseph Marco

Epi Quizon and Sunshine Dizon

Sen. Grace Poe and Neil Llamanzares

JM Yosures

Sharlene San Pedro

Sofia Andres

Lara Maigue and Sam Mangubat

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic. 

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups. 

