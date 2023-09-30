IN PHOTOS: Stars arrive at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 (Part 1)

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.
Among the early birds at the Makati Shangri-La hotel were Judy Ann Santos with husband Ryan Agoncillo, and Coco Martin, who came with girlfriend Julia Montes.
Also gracing the red carpet were award-winning actresses Jodi Sta. Maria, Maricel Soriano, and Cherry Pie Picache, who all arrived early at the event, along with top ABS-CBN executives led by chairman Mark Lopez and president and CEO Carlo Katigbak.
GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon and his daughter, GMA senior vice president Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, also attended the event.
ABS-CBN's young artists such as Anji Salvacion and Jeremiah Lisbo also came all glammed up for the event.
Check out their looks below:
Coco Martin and Julia Montes
Mark Lopez, Carlo Katigbak and Cory Vidanes
Felipe Gozon and Annette Gozon-Valdes
Sen. Sonny and Tootsy Angara
Sen. Joel and Gladys Villanueva
Elisse Joson and Mccoy de Leon
Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya
Epi Quizon and Sunshine Dizon
Sen. Grace Poe and Neil Llamanzares
Lara Maigue and Sam Mangubat
This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.
It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.
