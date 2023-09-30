IN PHOTOS: Stars arrive at ABS-CBN Ball 2023 (Part 1)

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.

Among the early birds at the Makati Shangri-La hotel were Judy Ann Santos with husband Ryan Agoncillo, and Coco Martin, who came with girlfriend Julia Montes.

Also gracing the red carpet were award-winning actresses Jodi Sta. Maria, Maricel Soriano, and Cherry Pie Picache, who all arrived early at the event, along with top ABS-CBN executives led by chairman Mark Lopez and president and CEO Carlo Katigbak.

GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon and his daughter, GMA senior vice president Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, also attended the event.

ABS-CBN's young artists such as Anji Salvacion and Jeremiah Lisbo also came all glammed up for the event.

Check out their looks below:

Cherry Pie Picache Amy Perez Maricel Soriano Coco Martin and Julia Montes Jodi Sta. Maria Mark Lopez, Carlo Katigbak and Cory Vidanes Jason Dy Jeremiah Lisbo Markus Paterson Felipe Gozon and Annette Gozon-Valdes Vinas Deluxe Lyka Estrella Sen. Sonny and Tootsy Angara Sen. Joel and Gladys Villanueva Anji Salvacion Jeremy Glinoga Elisse Joson and Mccoy de Leon Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya Daniella Stranner Shanaia Gomez JC Alcantara Toni Fowler Vivoree and Brent Manalo Arabella del Rosario Joseph Marco Epi Quizon and Sunshine Dizon Sen. Grace Poe and Neil Llamanzares JM Yosures Sharlene San Pedro Sofia Andres Lara Maigue and Sam Mangubat

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.