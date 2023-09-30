Home  >  Entertainment

ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 09:46 PM | Updated as of Sep 30 2023 10:34 PM

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year. 

Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Check out their looks below:

ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 1
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 2
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 3
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 4
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 5
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 6
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 7
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 8
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 9
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 10
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 11
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 12
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 13
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 14
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 15
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 16
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 17
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 18
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 19
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 20
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 21
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 22
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 23
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 24
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 25
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 26
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 27
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 28
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 29
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 30
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 31
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3 32

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

Kaila Estrada

Karylle

Barbie Imperial and Tony Labrusca

Tessie Tomas

Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada

Pepe Herrera

Kice

Kira Baringer

Ogie Diaz and Mama Loi

Esnyr

JC Santos

John Arcilla

Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing

Angela Ken

AC Bonifacio

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon

Gillian Vicencio

Sean Tristan and Raven Rigor

Mela Habijan

Joao Constancia

Kaori Oinuma

Dwein Baltazar and Petersen Vargas

Sue Ramirez and Javi Benitez

Christian Bables

Jennica Garcia

KaladKaren

CJ Navato

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez

Arci Munoz

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic. 

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups. 

Read More:  fashion   ABS-CBN Ball   ABS-CBN Ball 2023   Ball Red Carpet 2023  