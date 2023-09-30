ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.
Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.
Check out their looks below:
Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez
Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Barbie Imperial and Tony Labrusca
Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde
Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada
Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing
Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon
Sean Tristan and Raven Rigor
Dwein Baltazar and Petersen Vargas
Sue Ramirez and Javi Benitez
Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez
This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.
It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.
