ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 3

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.

Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Check out their looks below:

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola Kaila Estrada Karylle Barbie Imperial and Tony Labrusca Tessie Tomas Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada Pepe Herrera Kice Kira Baringer Ogie Diaz and Mama Loi Esnyr JC Santos John Arcilla Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing Angela Ken AC Bonifacio Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon Gillian Vicencio Sean Tristan and Raven Rigor Mela Habijan Joao Constancia Kaori Oinuma Dwein Baltazar and Petersen Vargas Sue Ramirez and Javi Benitez Christian Bables Jennica Garcia KaladKaren CJ Navato Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez Arci Munoz

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.