ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 11:17 PM | Updated as of Sep 30 2023 11:36 PM

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year. 

Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Check out their looks below:

ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 1
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 2
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 3
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 4
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 5
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 6
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 7
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 8
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 9
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 10
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 11
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 12
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 13
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 14
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 15
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 16
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 17
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 18
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 19
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 20
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 21
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 22
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 23
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 24
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 25
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 26
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 27
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 28
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 29
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 30
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 31
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 32
ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4 33

Miles Ocampo

Gela Atayde, Tommy Alejandrino and Miggy Jimenez

Baron Geisler

Zaijan Jaranilla

Xyriel Manabat

Elijah Canlas

Kyle Echarri

Juan Karlos

Angel Aquino

Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde

Morissette

Ruffa Gutierrez

Sunshine Cruz

Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi

Jackie Gonzaga and Cianne Dominguez

Ryan Bang

Jhong Hilario

Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas

Karina Bautista

Jameson Blake

Igi Boy Flores

Snooky Serna

Adrian Lindayag

BINI

Maris Racal and Rico Blanco

Maymay Entrata

Dominic Ochoa

Ejay Falcon

Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle

Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones

Chie Filomeno

Jake Ejercito

Janine Gutierrez

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic. 

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups. 

