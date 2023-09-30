ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.
Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.
Check out their looks below:
Gela Atayde, Tommy Alejandrino and Miggy Jimenez
Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde
Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi
Jackie Gonzaga and Cianne Dominguez
Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas
Maris Racal and Rico Blanco
Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle
Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones
This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.
It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.
