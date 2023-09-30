ABS-CBN Ball 2023 red carpet looks: Part 4

MANILA -- Local celebrities brought their fashion A-game on Saturday as the ABS-CBN Ball makes its comeback this year.

Young stars, up and comers, and screen veterans took turns in posing for the camera as they graced the red carpet at Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Check out their looks below:

Miles Ocampo Gela Atayde, Tommy Alejandrino and Miggy Jimenez Baron Geisler Zaijan Jaranilla Xyriel Manabat Elijah Canlas Kyle Echarri Juan Karlos Angel Aquino Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde Morissette Ruffa Gutierrez Sunshine Cruz Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi Jackie Gonzaga and Cianne Dominguez Ryan Bang Jhong Hilario Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas Karina Bautista Jameson Blake Igi Boy Flores Snooky Serna Adrian Lindayag BINI Maris Racal and Rico Blanco Maymay Entrata Dominic Ochoa Ejay Falcon Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones Chie Filomeno Jake Ejercito Janine Gutierrez

This year's ABS-CBN Ball, dubbed "New Chapter," marks its return since the onset of the pandemic.

It was first held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network's own talent agency, before evolving into an event that included Kapamilya artists from other management groups.