Juan Karlos releases new album

MANILA -- Singer-actor Juan Karlos Labajo has released his new album "Sad Songs and Bulls**t Part 1," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The album contains nine tracks -- "Sad Songs and Bulls**t," "ERE," "may halaga pa ba ako sayo??," "Manhid," "Paruparo," "Gabi," "Time Machine," "Lumisan," and "Tapusin Na Natin To," which features Paolo Benjamin of the band Ben&Ben.

Prior to launching of his album, Labajo has been quite busy releasing new music. Last July, he released the single "Gabi" featuring Zild, as well as "May Halaga Pa Ba Ako Sayo?" last June.

His last album "Diwa," which featured 10 tracks, including his collaboration with Gloc-9, was released back in March 2020.

Early this year, Labajo also starred in the musical film "Ako si Ninoy."

Currently, he is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's primetime series "Senior High."