'Senior High' to tackle depression, anxiety, suicide

MANILA -- Young stars Juan Karlos Labajo, Kyle Echarri, Andrea Brillantes and Elijah Canlas are set to headline the upcoming series “Senior High.”

According to them, the show will tackle relevant and pressing issues of the youth today.

“Mapag-uusapan po dito ang bullying, lalo na't nangyayari po 'yan sa school. Ako din naman po naging victim na rin dun. And mapag-uusapan din po 'yung family issues, 'yung mga abusive parents, pati 'yung mga parents na they're there pero hindi na nila alam 'yung ginagawa ng mga anak nila. Mapag-uusapan din po dito yung suicide, kaya serious and sensitive topic po talaga ang 'Senior High,’” Brillantes said.

Canlas, who admitted during the interview that the past weeks have been very difficult for him after his brother JM passed away, shared his thoughts about how timely these situations and topics are today.

“To be honest, nag-question ako kung kaya ko pa. But I feel like I was put on this show for a purpose. Na naging part ako ng show na ito in this moment. That's why super focused talaga na maihatid ang tamang message instead of triggering, instead of sending the wrong message to other people,” he said.

This is Canlas’ first TV project with ABS-CBN.

“Senior High” will also star Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Daniela Stranner, Miggy Jimenez, Gela Atayde and Tommy Alejandrino.

Also featuring Syvia Sanchez, Angel Aquino, Baron Geisler, and Mon Confiado, “Senior High” will kick off on August 28 after “The Iron Heart.”