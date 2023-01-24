MANILA — Juan Karlos portrays the slain senator and democracy icon Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. in the musical film "Ako Si Ninoy," as seen in its trailer.

The two-minute preview, which includes glimpses of the life of Aquino, was released by Philstagers Films on Tuesday.

"Ako si Ninoy" was written and directed by theater actor Vince Tañada, who also helmed the Martial Law-set film "Katips."

"Panahon na para katotohanan naman ang manaig! Philstagers Films proudly presents the legitimate, authentic and genuine biopic of Ninoy Aquino," Tañada wrote in a Facebook post.

The filmmaker also described the title as a "multi plot, multi character musical film that will topple historical distortionist films."

Joining Labajo in "Ako si Ninoy" are Sarah Holmes, Johnrey Rivas, Marlo Mortel, Cassy Legazpi, Joaquin Domagoso, Nicole Laurel, JM Yosures, and Bodje Pascua, among others.

