Director Vince Tañada receives the Best Picture Award for 'Katips' during the 70th FAMAS Awards at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila last July 30, 2022. Photo from FAMAS.

MANILA — The director of the FAMAS Award-winning "Katips" denied that the musical film was created as a political tool against the Marcos family.

In an interview with ANC, director and actor Vince Tañada said "Katips" was originally a musical that he staged back in 2016, which he wanted to turn into a film.

"I decided to do films with absolutely no intention to utilize this for politics. Kaya ‘yung mga sinasabi ng mga bashers, ano pa ‘to eh, March 2021, nung ginawa namin ‘yung pelikula na gagamitin ko raw ‘to para pabagsakin ‘yung mga Marcoses but that is not true because I’ve done this as a musical theater play back in 2016," Tañada told ANC.

"This is my most awarded play. I chose the best play that I had and I transposed this and made it into a movie," he added.

Tañada revealed that some "Kakampinks" or supporters of former Vice President Leni Robredo during the 2022 elections even attempted to purchase the film for their campaign but he did not agree, citing the "sacredness" of his "art."

"To use this for political purposes, that is not even true because last elections, hindi na nga namin ‘to pinalabas. There were also offers from the ‘Kakampinks’ to purchase this film and use this for the campaign pero hindi ko ‘to ginamit," the director said.

"I believe in the sacredness of my art and ngayon ko lang siya nilabas," he added.

Through his film, Tañada hopes the public would remember the atrocities under the martial law rule of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"This is the most opportune time for us to see 'Katips.' Wala na tayong pag-uusapang pulitika, nanalo na ‘yung kandidato (Bongbong Marcos) na sinasabi natin," he said.

"Let us just enjoy our freedom of expression which is enshrined in our constitution. Let’s just celebrate Philippine cinema."

"Katips" took home seven FAMAS awards including the Best Picture trophy last Saturday. The musical film highlights the struggle of Filipinos from the rift between two political clans during the Martial Law years, according to Tañada.

Ferdinand Marcos Sr. imposed Martial Law from 1972 until 1981, during which human rights violations and corruption were reported.

