Juan Karlos to release new album

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Juan Karlos Labajo is set to release a new album, he announced in a social media post on Sunday.

"I'll be releasing an album soon pls bare with me," Labajo captioned his post.

In the comment section of his post, the singer's fans and followers expressed their excitement over his upcoming album.

Labajo has been quite busy releasing new music these past couple of months. Earlier this month, he released the single "Gabi" featuring Zild, as well as "May Halaga Pa Ba Ako Sayo?" last month.

His last album "Diwa," which featured 10 tracks, including his collaboration with Gloc-9, was released back in March 2020.