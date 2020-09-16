Series review: 'Still 2gether' shows that same sex relationships are no different from other relationships

In 'Still 2gether,' Sarawat (Bright Vachirawit, left) and Tine (Win Metawin, right) struggled in their first year as a couple as they lead their respective clubs. Screengrab from 'Still 2gether' episode 4.

This article contains spoilers of “Still 2gether”

MANILA — Following the success of the hit Thai boys' love series "2gether,” its sequel which premiered, August 14, did not disappoint and even gave us a clearer view on same sex relationships.

“Still 2gether” revolved around the struggles of Sarawat (Bright Vachirawit) and Tine (Win Metawin), leading their respective clubs while being in their first year of being a couple.

Some blurry happenings during the first season were finally cleared and even gave us a direction on how the couple will develop.

Tine and Sarawat’s relationship showed that same sex relationships are not at all different from any other relationship. They face struggles in terms of academics, family and extra curricular activities, even time management.

During their two-week practice for the 2U event, we witnessed how Tine was devastated about being apart from his partner.

Like Tine and Sarawat, leading their clubs proved to be a challenge on their relationship but in the end their love did not hinder them from achieving their goals.

Both showed how couples, who are new to the situation, adjust and later on catch up and rise to the top.

How others love

The story arcs of Green and Dim, Mil and Phukong, and Man and Type aLso gave us perspectives on same sex relationships in different situations.



Green, Tine’s former lover, and Dim, the ex-president of the music club, are polar opposites, always fighting like cats and dogs.

Mil, also Tine’s ex-lover, and Phukong, Sarawat’s brother, show a freshman and upperclassman friendship, while Man, Sarawat’s friend, and Type, Tine’s brother, were the working person and student couple.

These three couples showed how, in various situations, gay couples can still find their way to love, despite their differences.

The series also introduced us to Fong, who fancies himself as the “philosopher” as he always gives advice to Tine about relationships. Fong’s character proved that even single people can give sound advice to couples even if they are not in a relationship.

"Still 2gether" is till available for streaming on iWant TFC and GMM TV's YouTube page.

