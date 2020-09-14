'Still 2gether' finale: Tine, Sarawat finally kiss

Screencap of Tine (Win Metawin) and Sarawat (Bright Vachirawit) in the fifth episode of 'Still 2gether'

MANILA — Tine and Sarawat marked their first anniversary as a couple in the last episode of "Still 2gether," the much-awaited sequel of the hit Thai boys' love series "2gether."

In the fifth episode, which aired last Friday, September 4, Tine was torn on how will he surprise Sarawat on their anniversary as their respective clubs celebrate their victory.

Despite all the mishaps, Sarawat was still able to pull off his surprise for Tine.

The fans were also exhilarated after they finally kissed in the last sequence of the series.

Meanwhile, Mil got Sarawat's blessing to be Phukong's boyfriend, as Boss finally confessed his feelings for Pear, with Man's help.

Dim and Green made amends and decided to name their YouTube page, Sunshine and Daisy, while Fong and Ohm are still on the verge of figuring out which of them is the right person for Earn.

"Still 2gether" is available for streaming on iWant TFC and GMM TV's YouTube page.