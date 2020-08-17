'Still 2gether' episode 1 recap: Tine proves he can lead music club with Sarawat

Screencaps of Sarawat (Bright Vachirawit, left) and Tine (Win Metawin, right) in the first episode of Still 2gether.

MANILA — Tine proved that he has the stuff to go all the way and be the secretary of the Music Club under Sarawat’s leadership in the first episode of "Still 2gether," the much-awaited of the hit Thai boys' love series "2gether."

In the first episode, which aired last Friday, August 14, Tine was faced with allegations for passing the auditions because of their growing relationship at the time. Determined to show that he is fit for the position, Tine joins the new batch of auditionees.

Past issues resolved

The episode also clarified some blurry events from the first season.

Sarawat said that it was not his intention to hurt Tine. This after Tine saw Sarawat with Pam, his former classmate, attempting to enroll in the university under the music program.

"Tine, you are my first boyfriend. Sometimes, we don't realize the mistakes until it already happened," Sarawat said in Thai.

"I make mistakes from time to time but I never intent to hurt you. I'm sorry," he added, while comforting Tine.

Meanwhile, the episode also showed that Green is back together with Dim.

Man, Sarawat's friend, and Type, Tine's brother, are now a couple and living together. Boss, the last member of the gang, is still on the watch for Pear, a member of the Music Club.

Phukong, Sarawat's brother, has yet to confess his love to Mil.

Tine's friends, Fong and Ohm, are back as well, while Phuak is studying overseas under an exchange program.

Trust issues

Tine's friends suggest that that he should quit as the secretary of the Music Club.

"Couples shouldn't work together. There's a lot of problems coming your way," Fong told Tine in Thai.

"Why is that?" Tine asked.

"These trolls are all on team #SarawatWives. They see you guys spending time together and working together. They are envious. That's why they dig up your past to sabotage you," Fong replied.

Later on, Tine gives a concert-like performance in his audition for the club. Tine passes and pushes through as the secretary of the Music Club.

"Still 2gether" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page.

Next week, a possible conflict between the Music Club and Cheerleading Club will unfold. Famous YouTuber Jennie will also appear in a guess role as herself.