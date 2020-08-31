'Still 2gether' episode 3 recap: Tine struggles as Sarawat leaves for band practice

Screencap of Tine (Win Metawin) in the third episode of 'Still 2gether'

MANILA — As both Sarawat and Tine’s club compete for the upcoming 2U event, the former decided to conduct band practices off campus in the latest episode of "Still 2gether," the much-awaited sequel of the hit Thai boys' love series "2gether."

In the third episode, which aired last Friday, August 28, a devastated Tine struggles with a long distance relationship with Sarawat away for two weeks.

During the cheerleading practices, Tine was having a hard time commanding the group and even blamed Phukong for the team's lack of synchronization.

Phukong loses confidence as he thinks he is not getting Mil’s attention but later gets his drive back with Boss and Man’s encouragement.

However, the practices take a toll to Phukong’s health and Mil brings him to the hospital abd confessed his love for him.

Meanwhile, Tine lets Pear and Green takeover the cheerleading practice as contemplates on his feelings. He plays Sarawat’s video message and finds out how important the 2U event is to him.

Type comforts Tine, giving his brother advise on how he and Man manage stay strong in their relationship even if he is working in Phuket. Tine is reenergized and moves forward and leads his team anew.

"Still 2gether" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page.

In the next episode, we will see if both clubs will snatch the crown.